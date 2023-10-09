Teen charged after posting threating messages aimed at Guilford High School

By Tyler Wauchope
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:45 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 13-year-old boy has been charged for disorderly conduct after posting threating messages online towards Guilford High School.

Rockford Police were notified of the boy’s posts on Snapchat directed towards Guilford High school. Among the posts were pictures of what looked to be a firearm. The boy is not a student at Guilford High school. Rockford police arrested the boy on October 8. A BB gun that matched the firearm in the social media post was found during the arrest.

The 13-year-old is currently being held in a juvenile detention facility.

