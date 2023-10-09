Sterling man charged with stealing thousands from food pantry
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - A man faces theft charges after more than $17,000 went missing from a Sterling church food pantry fund.
The Whiteside County State’s Attorney’s Office filed class 2 felony theft charges on Oct. 5 against Todd Cornilsen, 56, of Sterling.
Cornilsen was booked at the Whiteside County jail and is out pending a pre-trial release conditions order.
He’s due back in court for a pre-trial conference on Dec. 20.
