Sterling man charged with stealing thousands from food pantry

Felony theft charges
Felony theft charges(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - A man faces theft charges after more than $17,000 went missing from a Sterling church food pantry fund.

The Whiteside County State’s Attorney’s Office filed class 2 felony theft charges on Oct. 5 against Todd Cornilsen, 56, of Sterling.

Cornilsen was booked at the Whiteside County jail and is out pending a pre-trial release conditions order.

He’s due back in court for a pre-trial conference on Dec. 20.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raekwon Robinson
Man faces weapons charges in Freeport
First Cherry Valley Fall Festival
Cherry Valley hosts its first Fall Festival
Sams Drive In closes after two decades
Sams Drive-In to close after nearly two decades in Byron
The entertainment company is excited to announce a full lineup of shows without mask mandates...
Three Dog Night rescheduled at Rockford’s Coronado PAC
A father reunited with his daughter during a high school football game Friday night.
Military father surprises daughter at high school football game upon his return

Latest News

At least one home was destroyed in the blast near Tyron Street and Lincoln Avenue, and at least...
Chicago area home destroyed in possible natural gas explosion
Roscoe community shows out to support the Jack Baumann Memorial Foundation
Roscoe community shows out to support the Jack Baumann Memorial Foundation
Raekwon Robinson
Man faces weapons charges in Freeport
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Teen faces charges after posting threats towards Rockford high school