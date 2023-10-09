Sinnissippi Centers receives funding in order to expand services

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it had awarded around $127 million in grants to Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, in order for them to expand their services.

One of those organizations awarded that money was Sinnissippi Centers, who have clinics in Lee, Ogle, Carroll and Whiteside Counties. Interim President, Stacie Kemp, joined 23 News anchor Conor Hollingsworth on Monday, to talk about how the grant will help with the work they do.

Find out how the funding will help people in Ogle, Lee, Carroll and Whiteside Counties
