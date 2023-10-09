Season’s first frost likely in spots overnight, early Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While October started off on a remarkably warm, summer-like note, the past several days have proven to be a total opposite.

We’ve gone straight into apple orchard and pumpkin spice season, with each of the past three days producing high temperatures that failed to reach 60°. That streak may very well grow in the days ahead, but before we get there, there’s another issue to discuss, and that’s frost.

Skies, which were cloudy for much of the day, have quickly been clearing during the evening hours. Add to that the fact that our winds are diminishing, and it’s no surprise temperatures are already beginning to tumble. It’s a perfect combination of events that will likely to result in our first frost of the season overnight into early Monday morning.

All ingredients are in place for much of the area to see frost overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Accordingly, the National Weather Service has hoisted Frost Advisories for the vast majority of the Stateline, taking hold around midnight or shortly thereafter, and lasting through mid-morning Monday. Any sensitive plants should be brought indoors or at least covered, or they’ll be at risk of being damaged or killed by the cold temperatures.

Most of the Stateline has been placed under a Frost Advisory. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

When all’s said and done, temperatures are ticketed for about 35° by early Monday morning, and with even the slightest of breezes, wind chills could very well fall sub-freezing.

We'll fall well into the 30s by early Monday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

An abundance of sunshine is expected Monday, though a rather stiff northwesterly breeze will again restrict our temperatures. Highs are likely not to get out of the 50s for a fourth straight day.

Sunshine will dominate for most of Monday, though temperatures will struggle yet again. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With clear skies and even lighter winds in place overnight Monday night, frost is again a good candidate to occur, and another Frost Advisory might very well be needed.

Another morning of 30s and frost is likely Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll again see a good amount of sunshine Tuesday, though a few clouds may dot the landscape here or there. Winds will shift to a more westerly direction, which may aid our temperatures, but only ever so slightly.

We'll approach 60° Tuesday underneath abundant sunshine. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A third straight night of frost is again a possibility Tuesday night into early Wednesday. It’ll be worth watching whether or not cloudiness streams into the area overnight, which could limit the frost chances somewhat, but current projections indicate clouds may hold off until Wednesday.

Frost is a good bet to occur again Tuesday night into early Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will surely increase in coverage on Wednesday as our next storm system approaches the area from the west. It’s to bring rain our way eventually, but likely later on in the day.

Clouds will increase Wednesday ahead of our next weather system. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain becomes much more likely Wednesday night, and will stick around for a good chunk of Thursday and Friday. As a result, temperatures are likely to remain well below through the remainder of the workweek, and quite possibly well beyond.

