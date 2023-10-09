Rockford-area tattoo shops offer Friday the 13th flash sales

(WIFR) - Tattoo artists say October is usually a slow month for their shops but Friday the 13th could be the exception.

Some local tattoo parlors are posting on social media about pre-drawn Friday the 13th and Halloween-themed tattoos at a discounted price.

“We have pre-drawn Friday the 13th designs, you come in, you pick what you want. They’re usually 31 dollars with a tip,” Robert Nelson said, owner of Tattoo Bob’s.

According to the Pew Research Center, 32% of Americans have a tattoo, 22% of those have more than one. Tattoo shops across the Rockford region hope to increase those percentages as they prepare for flash sales.

“It gets packed in here, shoulder to shoulder,” said Alexander Valadz, House of Lexx Tattoos and Piercings. “We had the line all the way to the back parking lot, and we had people go over to the pool hall and wait until we called them.”

Shop owners say these flash sales are about the customers, not profit.

“It’s a neat way to give back to the community, getting a great piece of artwork for a good price,” Nelson said.

Research shows 38% of women and 27% of men have a tattoo. Artists say flash sales increase those numbers and for many people, it’s their first one.

“They see something cute on a page and they’re like let’s do it, everyone’s spontaneous,” said Josh Bower, Gold Rose Tattoo Gallery owner.

“I love being able to help people feel comfortable, you know, kind of open up, try new things, you know dip their foot into something new, I love talking people into their first tattoos,” said Haley Fox, Tattoo Bob’s artist.

Gold Rose Tattoo Gallery’s flash sale will consist of more than just Halloween and spooky themed tattoos. The owners will offer options for everybody.

“It’s great that everyone come together and group up and come out to these types of things,” Bower said.

Based on the last five years, House of Lexx expects a large crowd and even extended its Friday the 13th sale to Saturday. It also plans a separate flash event for Halloween.

“We had to stop at 9 and didn’t get out here until 4:30 in the morning so we’re only keeping busy on the hours and then we’re cutting the doors so 12 to 8 and that’s it and even then, we might be here for a while and there’s 13 of us working,” Valadz said.

According to a legend, sailors would get the number 13 tattooed on their bodies to keep bad things from happening. So, getting a tattoo on Friday the 13th is believed to be a sign of good luck.

“Every Friday the 13th I would go into my local shop where I used to get tattooed at and it was just a highlight for me, it was a good time,” Nelson said. “An easy way to get a tattoo and not pay much for it.”

