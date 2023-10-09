Man faces weapons charges in Freeport
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport police arrested Raekwon A. Robinson, 21, on Oct. 7 during a traffic stop.
Robinson was a passenger in a vehicle police pulled over in connection with a warrant for aggravated battery.
Police then searched the vehicle and found two semi-automatic firearms. Robinson faces an additional charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Robinson is being held at the Stephenson County jail awaiting a hearing on another matter.
