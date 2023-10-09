Local group finishes cleaning 468 graves at Greenwood Cemetery

By Elisa Reamer
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There was a unique celebration in a local cemetery Sunday where a group of gravestone cleaners saved a special Civil War Veteran, Francis W. Waterman, for last.

815 Stone Scrubbers has been hard at work since June in Rockford’s Greenwood Cemetery. In just four months, they cleaned and picked up the graves of all 468 Civil War Veterans who rest in the cemetery.

“Frank was the last Civil War veteran in Rockford to pass away,” said Sue Simonson, Cherry Valley Historical Center volunteer.

The non-for-profit restore graves by spraying, scrubbing and picking up the broken ones.

“As we keep going generation to generation, we tend to forget about these men and what the importance was for them to fight for the freedoms we have today,” said Janie Jenkin, 815 Stone Scrubbers organizer.

The final grave that Jenkin cleaned belonged to Civil War Veteran Francis Waterman who dies 6 months before turning 100. To celebrate, volunteers, historians and leaders of the cemetery gathered around his grave giving speeches and playing taps.

“Really appreciate how much they honor our veterans, especially the Civil War Veterans,” said Daryl Johnson, Greenwood Cemetery trustee.

“It’s very humbling to have her to do all of this with all of these amazing people and it’s a passion, it’s a passion to honor the vets,” said Beth Westrom, Greenwood Cemetery office manager.

Amanda Becker is with the Mary Logan Camp Auxiliary of the Sons of Union Veterans. She says clean graves makes history come alive.

“Stand out a little bit more so that way people can notice and perhaps be interested in researching the lies of who the stones belong to,” she said.

Janie’s dad and stepmom say they were blown away with Sunday’s respect paid to Francis.

“it’s a great honor to be out here,” said Mike Nergette, Janie’s dad. “I just felt good inside.”

“It’s just a great feeling and to see everybody coming out I’ve never experienced the Sons of the Union before; I’ve never experienced it and it’s just a wonderful feeling,” said Cindy Negrette, Janie’s stepmom.

Jenkin says when she first started, there were only three volunteers but in the last four months, she’s had about 50 people join 815 Stone Scrubbers.

815 Stone Scrubbers is taking a break until next spring but they will continue collecting donations to buy supplies and they also will take all old toothbrushes.

