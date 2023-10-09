IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen to be inducted into Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WIFR) - As he enters his third season as head coach of the IceHogs, Rockford head coach Anders Sorensen is set to be inducted into the Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame in January.

Sorensen is one of ten inductees set to be enshrined at a dinner at 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 28 at the Belvedere Banquet Hall in Elk Grove Village next year. The IceHogs head honcho is heading in as one of three members of the coaches category alongside Jim Clare and Mike McPartlin. Joining those three include Todd Channel (player) Bob Janecyk (player), Ciny Fuji (builder), John Janda (builder), Lisa McCormick (builder), and Dave Zednik (referee).

Sorensen’s time in Illinois goes well beyond his time with the IceHogs, as the Swede spent seven years with the Chicago Mission, before joining the Blackhawks organization in 2014. After spending five seasons as a Blackhawks development coach, Sorensen became an IceHogs assistant in 2018-19 until 2020-21, when he became interim head coach following the promotion of Derek King to Chicago.

If you’d like to purchase a ticket to January’s ceremony, John Dunne at 224/636.3215 or e-mail John at executive.director@ahai2.org.

