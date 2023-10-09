Discovery Center Museum presents ‘Spooky Science’

Discovery Center Spooky Science
By Brea Walters
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With Halloween right around the corner local businesses are holding Halloween-themed events. The Discovery Center is hosting a Spooky Science event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, October 27.

Families are invited to dress up and bring their trick or treat bag for this not-so-scary evening. At the event, there will be opportunities to brew gooey glowing slime, build Frankenstein’s monster, test a spider web’s strength, enjoy a live science demonstration, and more spooky activities, crafts and games.

Admission is $12 per person for the general public, $3 per person for members and free for all children ages 1 and younger. Admission includes all activities. Advance reservations can be made online at https://bit.ly/SpookyScience2023 or by phone at 815-963-6769.

