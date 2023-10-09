City of DeKalb earns bond rating upgrade

By Brea Walters
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - DeKalb has earned a bond rating upgrade because of the city’s strong financial health. The city earned this because of responsible financial policies and transformative economic development successes.

The upgrade comes from Moody’s Investors Services and increases the city’s bond rating to A1. Among the city’s credit strengths, Moody’s cites notable growth in the city’s economy. Moody’s also credits a strong and improving financial profile for the upgrade. In its opinion released Oct. 4, Moody’s credits more than $2 billion in investments from Meta, Amazon, Kraft Heinz and Ferrara Candy for positive trends in both sales and use taxes and property taxes, the City’s main revenue sources.

The city presented to the rating agency ahead of the issuing of bonds for construction of a fourth fire station to better serve residents and businesses in the southwest quadrant. City Manager Bill Nicklas said the upgrade will likely save taxpayers money, and the benefits extend further.

Other factors cited by Moody’s in the upgrade were the City’s home-rule status and the presence of Northern Illinois University as an anchor of the regional economy. The credit opinion can be viewed on the City’s website at: cityofdekalb.com/DocumentCenter/View/16645/Moodys-Credit-Opinion.

