Chicago man arrested by Freeport Police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport Police arrested Raekwon A. Robinson, 21, on October 7 during a traffic stop.

Robinson was a passenger in a car when police pulled the vehicle over. The man had a warrant out for one count of aggravated battery. Police then searched the vehicle and found two semi-automatic firearms in the vehicle. Robinson faces an additional charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Robinson is currently being held at the Stephenson County Jail, pending the outcome of a detention hearing.

