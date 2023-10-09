Chicago man arrested by Freeport Police

By Tyler Wauchope
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport Police arrested Raekwon A. Robinson, 21, on October 7 during a traffic stop.

Robinson was a passenger in a car when police pulled the vehicle over. The man had a warrant out for one count of aggravated battery. Police then searched the vehicle and found two semi-automatic firearms in the vehicle. Robinson faces an additional charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Robinson is currently being held at the Stephenson County Jail, pending the outcome of a detention hearing.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sams Drive In closes after two decades
Sams Drive-In to close after nearly two decades in Byron
First Cherry Valley Fall Festival
Cherry Valley hosts its first Fall Festival
The entertainment company is excited to announce a full lineup of shows without mask mandates...
Three Dog Night rescheduled at Rockford’s Coronado PAC
A father reunited with his daughter during a high school football game Friday night.
Military father surprises daughter at high school football game upon his return
Rollover crash
Traffic detoured after Roscoe rollover crash

Latest News

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Teen charged after posting threatening messages aimed at Guilford High School
The final grave that Jenkin cleaned belonged to Civil War Veteran Francis Waterman
Local group finishes cleaning 468 graves at Greenwood Cemetery
The final grave that Jenkin cleaned belonged to Civil War Veteran Francis Waterman
Local group finishes cleaning 468 graves at Greenwood Cemetery
Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Football Frenzy Play of the Week - Week 7