Chicago area home destroyed in possible natural gas explosion

At least one home was destroyed in the blast near Tyron Street and Lincoln Avenue, and at least...
At least one home was destroyed in the blast near Tyron Street and Lincoln Avenue, and at least one neighboring home caught fire.(CBS Chopper 2 Chicago)
By TODD FEURER and KRIS HABERMEHL
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in north suburban Woodstock was destroyed in an apparent natural gas explosion Monday afternoon.

At least one home was destroyed in the blast near Tyron Street and Lincoln Avenue, and at least one neighboring home caught fire.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District confirmed St. Mary Catholic Church across the street had been evacuated, and people living in other surrounding homes had been told to shelter in place until Nicor could contain a natural gas leak in the area.

Tryon Street was closed between Washington and Judd streets after the explosion.

Fire crews were still on the scene around 3:30 p.m.

It was unclear if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raekwon Robinson
Man faces weapons charges in Freeport
First Cherry Valley Fall Festival
Cherry Valley hosts its first Fall Festival
Sams Drive In closes after two decades
Sams Drive-In to close after nearly two decades in Byron
The entertainment company is excited to announce a full lineup of shows without mask mandates...
Three Dog Night rescheduled at Rockford’s Coronado PAC
A father reunited with his daughter during a high school football game Friday night.
Military father surprises daughter at high school football game upon his return

Latest News

Roscoe community shows out to support the Jack Baumann Memorial Foundation
Roscoe community shows out to support the Jack Baumann Memorial Foundation
Felony theft charges
Sterling man charged with stealing thousands from food pantry
Raekwon Robinson
Man faces weapons charges in Freeport
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Teen faces charges after posting threats towards Rockford high school