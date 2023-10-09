Chicago area home destroyed in possible natural gas explosion

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in north suburban Woodstock was destroyed in an apparent natural gas explosion Monday afternoon.

At least one home was destroyed in the blast near Tyron Street and Lincoln Avenue, and at least one neighboring home caught fire.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District confirmed St. Mary Catholic Church across the street had been evacuated, and people living in other surrounding homes had been told to shelter in place until Nicor could contain a natural gas leak in the area.

Tryon Street was closed between Washington and Judd streets after the explosion.

Fire crews were still on the scene around 3:30 p.m.

It was unclear if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.