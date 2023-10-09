Biden interviewed as part of special counsel investigation into classified documents

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of...
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has been interviewed as part of an independent investigation into his handling of classified documents, the White House said late Monday.

Spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement that the interview was voluntary and conducted at the White House on Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raekwon Robinson
Man faces weapons charges in Freeport
First Cherry Valley Fall Festival
Cherry Valley hosts its first Fall Festival
Sams Drive In closes after two decades
Sams Drive-In to close after nearly two decades in Byron
The entertainment company is excited to announce a full lineup of shows without mask mandates...
Three Dog Night rescheduled at Rockford’s Coronado PAC
A father reunited with his daughter during a high school football game Friday night.
Military father surprises daughter at high school football game upon his return

Latest News

Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., reacts after winning the Safeway 50th annual World Championship...
Pumpkin weighing 2,749 pounds wins California contest, sets world record for biggest gourd
FILE - Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The rockets...
Israeli survivors recount terror at music festival, where Hamas militants killed at least 260
Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike, at...
US begins delivering munitions to Israel as the American death toll rises to 11 in Hamas attacks
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd speaks at the Iowa Faith &...
Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd suspends long-shot GOP 2024 presidential bid, endorses Nikki Haley