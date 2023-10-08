Sams Drive-In to close after nearly two decades in Byron

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - After almost two decades in business, Sam’s Drive-In will close its doors for good Sunday. The owner Shirlee Aldrich made this announcement on Facebook earlier this week.

Shirlee explained that she’s ready to retire and keeping the business going by herself was going to be too much for her. Shirlee and her siblings bought Sam’s Drive In in 2005 and she officially owned it herself starting in 2022. She said it’s heartwarming how much people love her restaurant and how sad they are to see it go.

Manager Crystal Samp describes the love the restaurant receives:

“The community’s supported her for many years. The customers have been amazing. We see the same faces, a lot of them every day. That’s what we are going to miss the most.”

Assistant Manager Katie Smith adds how important it is to support local businesses:

“Always support your local people I can tell you that. Your small mom and pop shops, small businesses. Try to support them before you support a corporation because it’s people like this that keep the towns rolling.”

Shirlee says that there is an interested buyer, so the drive-in is not going on the market.

