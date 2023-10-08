Roscoe community shows out to support the Jack Baumann Memorial Foundation

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - The community comes together in for Jack’s Joy Ride to honor the life of Jack Baumann whose life was taken away from him at four years old.

The event started at Meraki Salon and Studio. From there participants could visit local businesses also known as ‘Jack Stops’ to collect stamps they can turn in for raffle tickets.

Proceeds from the drive benefit the Jack Baumann Memorial Foundation which funds Pre-K scholarships in the local community. Jack Baumann Memorial Foundation President Brandon Baumann explained how important this is for the community:

“It fills all of our hearts when it’s really hard for us right now because it’s so close to Jack’s birthday and his passing. It helps that healing for use and it helps the healing for the people around us.”

Organizers say there was a larger turnout than expected and hopes Saturday’s event builds a sense of community.

