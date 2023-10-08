Roscoe community shows out to support the Jack Baumann Memorial Foundation

The community comes together in for Jack’s Joy Ride to honor the life of Jack Baumann whose...
The community comes together in for Jack’s Joy Ride to honor the life of Jack Baumann whose life was taken away from him at four years old.(WIFR)
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - The community comes together in for Jack’s Joy Ride to honor the life of Jack Baumann whose life was taken away from him at four years old.

The event started at Meraki Salon and Studio. From there participants could visit local businesses also known as ‘Jack Stops’ to collect stamps they can turn in for raffle tickets.

Proceeds from the drive benefit the Jack Baumann Memorial Foundation which funds Pre-K scholarships in the local community. Jack Baumann Memorial Foundation President Brandon Baumann explained how important this is for the community:

“It fills all of our hearts when it’s really hard for us right now because it’s so close to Jack’s birthday and his passing. It helps that healing for use and it helps the healing for the people around us.”

Organizers say there was a larger turnout than expected and hopes Saturday’s event builds a sense of community.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover crash
Traffic detoured after Roscoe rollover crash
From left; Bradley Woodcock, 40, Amanda Slater, 41, Simon Reios, 57, and Larramie Beecher, 60,...
5 sentenced in Boone County drug bust
Fall leaves
Cherry Valley to hold fall festival
The collision happened near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive just after 2:30 p.m.
Two hurt in Jo Daviess County three-car accident
Kevin Lundgren, 31, was arrested after two incidents in March where he violated a protection...
Jury finds Rockford man guilty of stalking, violating protection order

Latest News

Cider N’ Cinnamon Craft Fair
Cider N’ Cinnamon Craft Fair celebrates 50 years
Sams Drive In closes after two decades
Sams Drive-In to close after nearly two decades in Byron
Northpointe Birthing Center
Beloit Health System opens birth center in Roscoe
Cider N’ Cinnamon Craft Fair
Cider N' Cinnamon Craft Fair