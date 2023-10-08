Beloit Health System opens birth center in Roscoe

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit Health System opens its Freestanding Birth Center in Saturday Morning at the Northpointe campus at 5605 Rockton Rd.

The Facility will offer pregnancy, labor/delivery and postpartum care services to its patients. Representatives say it will provide a safe, alternative model of patient care that focuses on a natural birth for low-risk patients in an environment that resembles the comforts of your own home. Amenities provided at the facility include bedrooms, bathrooms, a family waiting room and a kitchen.

Facilities Director Mindy Brancamp hopes this facility can provide another choice for expecting mothers.

“I just think it’s going to give everybody an opportunity to have different choices for their medical care. I think the community is going to embrace it. You can see by the amount of people coming in the door that everybody is excited to see it and see what we have to offer.”

This facility expands the reach of the Beloit Health System by providing a service not provided by Northern Illinois. Clinical Manager Arlene Smock is excited that the facility is able to educate expecting mothers.

“There’s a lot of education involved and we’re able to provide that education throughout the whole pregnancy, throughout the birth. There’s just so much more opportunity and moms get to build their labor and their experience.”

