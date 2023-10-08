Cherry Valley hosts its first Fall Festival

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Several residents lined downtown Cherry Valley Saturday for the Village’s Fall Festival.

This free event featured food, music, crafts and more. It’s also an opportunity for residents to visit local businesses in the area.

Festival attendee Sue Lesser says how important it is to shop local to grow the community:

“There’s a lot going on in Cherry Valley. There has been a lot of people out today, visiting all the wonderful businesses here in town. Cherry Valley is a little secret that is growing everyday.”

This year marks the first ever Cherry Valley Fall Festival and residents are excited to start a new fall tradition.

