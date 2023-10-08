Cool and cloudy day for Rockford Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clouds start to roll in this evening helping us stay somewhat warmer as overnight lows are in the mid 40s.

Clouds start to enter our area tonight before becoming overcast later in the night (DJ Baker)

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. A few pockets rain can be expected on Sunday but they will be widely scattered and short lived. Chance of rain is 20%.

Sunday will be cloudy with a few areas receiving rainfall (DJ Baker)

Sunday night clouds clear out allowing our temperatures to get quite cold as lows are in the mid 30s.

Skies clear Sunday night giving lows in the mid 30s. (DJ Baker)

Monday is Columbus Day and it’s going to be a nice one. Highs are in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Monday the sun returns giving us a beautiful Columbus Day (DJ Baker)

Monday night brings the chances for frost. Frost needs a few ingredients, it needs clear skies, light winds, temperatures in the 30s and moisture on the ground. The areas that received rain Sunday have the best chance to receive frost Monday night.

Conditions are close for allowing frost on Monday night and Tuesday night. If a frost advisory is issued move any plants inside or cover them up (DJ Baker)

Tuesday and Wednesday are cut and paste from Monday, the only difference being Wednesday has a few more clouds later in the afternoon.

Thursday a stationary front enters the region and stays brining in moisture that could produce showers and thunderstorms from Thursday through Saturday.

