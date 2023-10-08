Cider N’ Cinnamon Craft Fair celebrates 50 years

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This weekend the Edgebrook Shopping Center hosts the Cider N’ Cinnamon fair where it celebrated half a century of community and creativity.

This free event invites the community to explore a variety of arts, crafts, clothing, food and more. This year’s event features more than 75 local vendors set up throughout the parking lot. Organizer and vendors say this event has become a staple for residents each year.

Landscape Connection Owner Michelle Cox expresses her surprise as how much the community supports this event:

“This is our first time here. We’ve been absolutely blown away with the traffic that’s been through here. Everyone’s been so nice. We’ve done well today. It’s really exciting to go to a show and see the vibrancy of the community come out.”

Those who didn’t’ get a chance to go on Saturday will be able to go on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Edgebrook Shopping Center.

