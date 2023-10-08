American Cancer Society hosts Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A walk for charity at Rock Valley College raises more than $75,000 to shape a future without breast cancer.

Funding the future to put an end to a disease that takes the lives of 43,000 women in the U.S. every year. That is the goal of this years making strides against breast cancer walk in Rockford.

“I have had family members myself affected by breast cancer, friends as well. That alone is enough of a reason to come out and support,” said Lacey Stelle, who directs UW Healths breast program.

Teams can sign up to take part in the movement. One of those teams is led by Rockford city council member Gina Meeks.

“I named us positive triple negatives, we’re all walking, I’ve got the team, I mean, we’ve got everybody here. Everybody is just celebrating this walk,” said Meeks. “In this journey, it’s important that you stay positive.”

In July, Meeks was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, a rare and aggressive form of the disease. She says her personal journey spurs her to help others struggling with breast cancer.

“I’m happy to raise these funds, and these are the moments that it really matters,” said Meeks. I’m just very thankful for the support.”

Since January 2022, the American Cancer Society has invested $71,000,000 dollars for breast cancer research. Saturday’s even adds $75,000 dollars to that cause.

“You realize that the statistic that 1 in 8 women are going to find out they have breast cancer is very true, it’s nice to have a place for all of them to come together,” said Blake Hooras, an attendee of the event.

