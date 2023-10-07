Why your furnace smells weird

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With cooler temperatures arriving, we’re firing up our heating units for the first time in months. But that often comes with some weird smells filling our homes and businesses.

Usually those smells are normal and harmless, but others can be dangerous and need to be addressed. Let’s explore a few of them:

Burning: This smell is the most common when firing up the furnace for the first time in months. It originates from dust on the furnace burning off. The scent clears out in a few minutes to an hour depending on your system.

Melting plastic: If this is the whiff you get, immediately turn off your furnace. It’s usually caused by an electrical fire inside your heater. Turn the system off and call an HVAC expert.

Rotten eggs: This stench means trouble. You likely have a natural gas leak. Natural gas is odorless, so gas companies add the rotten egg fragrance to alert you of a leak. If you notice this, turn off your gas-supply valve, if it is safe to do so, and immediately get out of your house. Call 911 and the gas company right away.

Musty: A damp or musty smell is more common with heat pumps than furnaces. It comes from bacteria or mold growing near the heating coils. Furnaces get hot enough to kill the bacteria, but heat pumps can’t and that allows bacteria to grow. A local HVAC company can clean your heat pump to take care of the problem.

Nothing: While this is usually a good sign, there could be danger in your odorless environment. Carbon monoxide doesn’t have a scent but could be deadly. Having a carbon monoxide detector is crucial for every residence. If that alarm goes off, exit the house and call 911.

To ensure a safe start to fall and winter, change your furnace filter, clear any vent obstructions, check your carbon monoxide alarm and gradually increase the temperature in your home or business.

