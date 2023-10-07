Traffic detoured after South Beloit rollover crash

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Route 251 S exit for Rockton Road is blocked Friday night after a rollover crash in South Beloit

Motorists are urged to avoid the area while cleanup is underway.

Crews responded just after 7 p.m. to a fiery rollover crash at the intersection of Rockton Road and N. 2nd Street.

First responders were able to quickly extinguish the flames and clear the scene.

No word yet on how many people were inside the vehicle or the extent of their injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

