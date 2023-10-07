Traffic detoured after Roscoe rollover crash

Rollover crash
Rollover crash(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Route 251 S exit for Rockton Road is blocked Friday night after a rollover crash in Roscoe.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area while cleanup is underway.

Crews responded just after 7 p.m. to a fiery rollover crash at the intersection of Rockton Road and N. 2nd Street.

First responders were able to quickly extinguish the flames and clear the scene.

No word yet on how many people were inside the vehicle or the extent of their injuries.

This story has been updated to reflect the crash happened in Roscoe.

