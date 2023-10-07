Three Dog Night rescheduled at Rockford’s Coronado PAC

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This Saturday the band Three Dog Night was scheduled to perform at the Coronado. However, band members have come down with a respiratory virus.

According to a post on their Facebook page, lead singer Danny Hutton says, “despite our best efforts, a respiratory virus has made the rounds on the tour bus, making it impossible to perform well and deliver a great show for the fans. So, we’re taking a few days to let the band and crew get better and then get back out there ready to rock.”

The concert will be rescheduled to March 2, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Any tickets that have already been purchased will be honored for the new date. Ticket holders will be contacted directly by the venue or ticketing outlets.

