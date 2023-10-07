Strong job market could be a concern for consumers

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - The nationwide unemployment rate sits at 3.8% after the United States added 336,000 jobs in September, but this good news could cost people more at the store.

A local economist at Northern Illinois University says more job hiring forces companies to increase wages to compete for available workers. As they raise wages, that cost is passed down to consumers in the form of higher prices. Carl Campbell with NIU says people could cut back on spending because of inflation or if the federal reserve increases interest rates.

“That raises the cost of borrowing money, which discourages people from borrowing money. If they are borrowing less therefore they spend less on goods and services. That causes the job market to cool down,” says Campbell.

