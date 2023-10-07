A nosedive in temperatures over the last 24 hours with more cool temps to stay

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures took a nosedive over the last 24 hours into much cooler degrees.

With a feels like of 42 degrees, we went from being seasonable to unseasonable in the matter of hours. On top of that, winds were gusty at 32 mph and dew points very cool at 49 degrees.

The rest of Friday night will get cooler in the low-40s with winds still strong coming in from the west. Saturday morning will still have some stronger winds in the early morning but temperatures aren’t warming anytime soon. Skies will remain clear and very sunny for the entirety of the day on Saturday. Some clouds increasing Saturday evening into Sunday morning. We will stay in the 50s for the weekend and even Columbus day.

However, even though we will be clear its still going to be very cold and isolated showers is likely in the afternoon and evening timeframe. This will keep us very cool going into Monday.

