How Dixon is transforming mental health, substance use treatment

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - In late Sept., Sinnissippi Centers in Dixon was awarded a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) grant.

The announcement included 128 grants to health clinics in 48 states and Puerto Rico. Sinnissippi Centers will receive up to $1 million per year for four years.

This grant was awarded to the center by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). It awarded $127.7 million nationwide to expand CCBHCs.

CCBHCs were created to help mental health and substance use treatment across the country. They provide sustainable funding for community outpatient mental health treatment. These clinics are required to meet federal standards for the services they provide.

Grantees will work with donations of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA). This will expand access to the CCBHC model across the U.S. Under BSCA, HHS will help up to 10 additional states. This includes Illinois and will help create state CCBHC programs under Medicaid every two years starting in 2024. This will provide funds for CCBHC services to Medicaid beneficiaries.

“CCBHCs serve anyone who asks for help for mental health or substance use, regardless of their ability to pay, and in turn, people being served by CCBHCs experience less homelessness, less illegal substance use, and reduced use of jails, prisons, emergency rooms and hospitals for behavioral health issues,” says Stacie Kemp, Sinnissippi Centers’ interim president, CEO.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call Sinnissippi Centers’ 24-hour toll-free line at 800-242-7642. Other resources available nationwide include 988 where you can call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.