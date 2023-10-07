Football Frenzy - Week 7

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the beginning of the end in high school football as we reach the final third of the regular season. Here are your scores from around the stateline:

NIC-10

Auburn 19, Belvidere 8

East 16, Guilford 6

Hononegah 34, Belvidere North 7

Boylan 45, Harlem 0

Freeport 19, Jefferson 18

BNC

Stillman Valley 20, Genoa-Kingston 12

North Boone 34, Lutheran 3

Oregon 39, Rock Falls 0

Dixon 55, Rockford Christian 6

Byron 62, Winnebago 0

NUIC

Lena-Winslow 46, EPC 6

Dakota 20, Galena 0

Du-Pec 46, Fulton 14

Stockton 46, West Carroll 0

8-player

Amboy 68, AFC 0

Orangeville 56, Christian Life 18

Polo 52, Blue Ridge 12

Hiawatha 64, Alden-Hebron 43

Additional Scores

Quincy 35, Sterling 33

Rochelle 40. Sandwich 13

