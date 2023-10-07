Football Frenzy - Week 7
It’s the beginning of the end in high school football as we reach the final third of the regular season
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the beginning of the end in high school football as we reach the final third of the regular season. Here are your scores from around the stateline:
NIC-10
Auburn 19, Belvidere 8
East 16, Guilford 6
Hononegah 34, Belvidere North 7
Boylan 45, Harlem 0
Freeport 19, Jefferson 18
BNC
Stillman Valley 20, Genoa-Kingston 12
North Boone 34, Lutheran 3
Oregon 39, Rock Falls 0
Dixon 55, Rockford Christian 6
Byron 62, Winnebago 0
NUIC
Lena-Winslow 46, EPC 6
Dakota 20, Galena 0
Du-Pec 46, Fulton 14
Stockton 46, West Carroll 0
8-player
Amboy 68, AFC 0
Orangeville 56, Christian Life 18
Polo 52, Blue Ridge 12
Hiawatha 64, Alden-Hebron 43
Additional Scores
Quincy 35, Sterling 33
Rochelle 40. Sandwich 13
