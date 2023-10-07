Belvidere UAW members stand in solidarity for better wages

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Auto workers and local leaders stand side by side for better working conditions and pay. Crowds form in front of the Belvidere Assembly to support worker’s rights.

Since UAW went on strike in September, laborers for Ford, GM and Stellantis have rallied together in solidarity. Those at the assembly plant on Friday were no exception, bringing as many people as possible to leave the biggest impact possible.

“Our community stands with you, your union brothers and sisters and siblings stand with you in solidarity,” said Sarah Dorner, Rockford United Labor President, who led the auto workers in a chant.

Matt Frantzen is the President of UAW Local 1268. He set up the rally as a way to communicate with automakers; Laborers want to come back, but they won’t be exploited for their hard work any longer.

“If we’re going to send a message to the CEO, hey, we’re ready to work, put a product in here. If it’s to our UAW brothers and sisters, thank you for what you’re doing for us. The sacrifices that you guys are doing for us, that’s why these guys have shown up,” said Frantzen.

Belvidere Mayor Clinton Morris addressed the crowd at the rally, where he said he would do whatever it takes to get the Stellantis plant functioning again.

“I was a union employee and with that, I was able to raise my family and have many things. I was laid off as a UAW member in 1982,” said Morris. “I want to make sure that people have an opportunity to work, and I think that’s my job.”

