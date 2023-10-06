Winnebago Buy Local ceases operations after 13 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford nonprofit that promoted locally owned businesses is ceasing operations after 13 years.

Winnebago Buy Local was founded in 2010 buy a group of small business owners with the goal of encouraging the community to think local, support local and buy local whenever possible.

Over the years, the organization grew to more than 1,000 members, who came together for local markets, networking events and a host of other resources to help small businesses succeed.

Board members say their efforts have had a tremendous impact on the Rockford area, signaling that they’ve accomplished everything they set out to do.

“There are other groups around town that have kind of taken our cause and are kind of running with it for us, which is a fantastic thing for us to see,” said Lucha Cantina owner Joshua Binning said. “And it makes us feel comfortable as we’re stepping back saying, ‘You know what? Maybe it’s time for us to kind of call it a day.’ And part of the reason we can do that is because so many organizations are doing what we did.”

