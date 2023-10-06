Rockford Lutheran students showcase AI art

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Lutheran art students have different plans for the Rockford art scene this weekend. The artists are using artificial intelligence to create art. This is their fourth year participating in art scene but their first-time displaying AI art.

Not only will they be displaying AI art but other mediums like stained glass, woodwork, metalwork, paintings, drawings, and prints.

Greg Haut, Rockford Lutheran visual arts educator says, “Just to include AI in another medium, I think it’s pretty good because there’s something simple about it but yet when you look at their pieces, you’re going to see they’re actually more in depth than you would think.”

Vice president of art club, Melanie Schwalen says AI art helps her create new ideas for future art.

Schwalen says, “I think it’s pretty fun to do it. I feel like it will be pretty useful in the future to make up ideas if I can’t find anything when I search it up online, I can just write the sentence into the website and then get the image I might want to use.”

Haut says, " You come up with whatever sentence you want out of your head, type it in, you pick the style of art like painting, anime, black, white color. You hit enter you wait like two minutes and then next thing you know it appears.”

Ja’mya Hawkins, Rockford Lutheran art club member says, “I’m really excited that my art is going to be in art scene because it gives a different meaning behind my art. It’s not only an assignment but to know other people like it as well really means a lot to me.”

They will be showcasing and selling their creative works this Friday from 5 PM to 9 PM and Saturday from 1 PM to 9 PM at Mt. Olive Lutheran church.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.