Rock River Valley YMCA to host community breakfast event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The YMCA will be holding a community breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12 The event will be hosted at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, 200 S. Bell School Road.

This event will be part of the YMCA’s “Double Your Impact Week.” Healthy living is one of the Y’s three areas of focus.

During the event, the Y will share how it is working with partners to address critical needs and how the community can come together to ensure everyone has access to affordable, programs to reach their full potential.

The breakfast will kick off a week of fundraising efforts. A generous donor will match all gifts up to $50,000.

