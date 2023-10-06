R1 Planning open house captures essence of Rockford’s future

A Winnebago County special purpose agency shares how Northern Illinois could look over the next few decades, sharing a glimpse into the future of the stateline.
By Jake Pearson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County special purpose agency shares how Northern Illinois could look over the next few decades, sharing a glimpse into the future of the stateline.

R1 Planning Council is hosting a series of events to talk with community members about long-term plans for the area, including stops in Rockford, Crystal Lake and Belvidere.

The agency hosted an open house in downtown Rockford Thursday, asking the public for feedback on anything from transportation and road repairs to economic development and health equity.

“The input and the feedback that the residents of the area can give to us and inform the planning process is the most valuable,” said Michael Dunn, executive director of R1 Planning Council. “What is the future of our transportation? What is the future of our workforce? How are we going to get there?”

R1 Director of Planning and Programming, Sydney Turner, has the answer to one important question, which area counties have not yet made a solid plan for climate change.

“The climate action plan, focusing in on how our region can adapt and mitigate climate change,” Turner said. “Sea levels rise, something you don’t think about in the Midwest, except, where do those people move to. How is the population affected? An increase in migration from those areas.”

Rockford City Council member, Karen Hoffman, says the open house is a good way to highlight the good in Rockford and what needs to change.

“As an alderman, they’re things we’re going to have to think about. You don’t think in those terms until you see it on the big wheel,” Hoffman said. “Where should we put our money? What should we be looking at going forward?”

Another big project from R1 is the Metropolitan Transportation Plan, which addresses the future of highways, bicycle travel and passenger rail service.

Two more R1 open houses are scheduled for the coming week:

  • McHenry County Planning - 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10
  • Boone County Planning - 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman identified in Rockford fatal crash
Woman identified in Rockford fatal crash
Rockford house explosion
House explodes in Rockford early Wednesday morning
A Beloit boy is recovering after falling into his hole on Monday, Oct. 2, in the 1100 block of...
Beloit boy falls into unmarked utility hole
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who...
Missing girl’s rescue in upstate New York came as pivotal hours ticked by

Latest News

A Winnebago County special purpose agency shares how Northern Illinois could look over the next...
R1 Planning open house captures essence of Rockford’s future
The collision happened near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive just after 2:30 p.m.
Two hurt in Jo Daviess County three-car accident
YMCA
Rock River Valley YMCA to host community breakfast event
The need for organ donors in the U.S. is huge. More than 100,000 people wait on a national...
Fallen Boone County firefighter’s organ donation saves lives