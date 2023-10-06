R1 Planning open house captures essence of Rockford’s future

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County special purpose agency shares how Northern Illinois could look over the next few decades, sharing a glimpse into the future of the stateline.

R1 Planning Council is hosting a series of events to talk with community members about long-term plans for the area, including stops in Rockford, Crystal Lake and Belvidere.

The agency hosted an open house in downtown Rockford Thursday, asking the public for feedback on anything from transportation and road repairs to economic development and health equity.

“The input and the feedback that the residents of the area can give to us and inform the planning process is the most valuable,” said Michael Dunn, executive director of R1 Planning Council. “What is the future of our transportation? What is the future of our workforce? How are we going to get there?”

R1 Director of Planning and Programming, Sydney Turner, has the answer to one important question, which area counties have not yet made a solid plan for climate change.

“The climate action plan, focusing in on how our region can adapt and mitigate climate change,” Turner said. “Sea levels rise, something you don’t think about in the Midwest, except, where do those people move to. How is the population affected? An increase in migration from those areas.”

Rockford City Council member, Karen Hoffman, says the open house is a good way to highlight the good in Rockford and what needs to change.

“As an alderman, they’re things we’re going to have to think about. You don’t think in those terms until you see it on the big wheel,” Hoffman said. “Where should we put our money? What should we be looking at going forward?”

Another big project from R1 is the Metropolitan Transportation Plan, which addresses the future of highways, bicycle travel and passenger rail service.

Two more R1 open houses are scheduled for the coming week:

McHenry County Planning - 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10

Boone County Planning - 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12

