Pecatonica moves trick-or-treat hours back to Halloween
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Trick-or-treating in Pecatonica will once again take place on Halloween night after a vote at Thursday’s village board meeting.
The board voted unanimously on Oct. 5 for trick-or-treating to take place from 5:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 31. The board said it reconsidered its previous decision to move trick-or-treat hours after a number of parents took to social media to voice their concerns.
The city of Byron also announced it reversed course on moving trick-or-treat hours to a day other than Halloween. The Byron City Council voted on Oct. 4 to set trick-or-treat hours to 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31.
