New web application allows RMTD riders to track, plan commute

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Mass Transit passengers can now track bus routes with a real-time application on the district’s website.

RMTD launched the software, RMTD Bus Time, on its website Friday.

The interactive map shows riders real-time traffic alerts, route updates and bus information without downloading a separate app.

Organizers say by making information about bus capacity, arrival and departure times and trip planning readily available, they hope to help commuters utilize the transit system to its full capacity.

With the upgrade to RMTD’s internal bus technology the district now has more efficient transportation information to help support commuter services. (RMTD Bus Time application)

