Madison man who brought gun to Wisconsin Capitol twice, demanding to speak to Gov. Evers identified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Capitol Police released the identity of the Madison man who they said brought loaded guns to the state Capitol, twice in the same day, looking for Governor Tony Evers.

According to Capitol Police, Joshua Pleasnick, 43, entered the Capitol building shirtless, with a handgun and demanded to see the Governor at the security desk in front of his office just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Police first arrested him, he was booked into Dane County Jail, then posted bail and returned to the Capitol seven hours later at 8 p.m. holding a rifle.

Thursday morning, the Wisconsin State Legislature Office of the Senate Sergeant at Arms shared a flyer with lawmakers and Capitol staff on behalf of the Capitol Police Department containing Pleasnick’s photo and description.

The flyer included the following quote about the suspect: “Pleasnick stated he did not own a vehicle and it is likely he has access to a large amount of weapons and is comfortable using them.

The flyer also said Pleasnick is also known as “Taco”.

Governor Evers was not at the capitol Wednesday afternoon or evening and he credited Capitol Police for protecting him.

”I’m okay,” Gov. Evers said. “To their credit the Capitol police took control of the situation and it’s over but that’s always something that is… It’s always things you don’t want to see happen but that’s why we have good people in the police department and Capitol police and State Patrol. They’re doing their great work.”

The governor declined to share if law enforcement has any specific plans to increase security at the state Capitol.

”I never, ever talk about what my security detail does or what they’re planning on doing. But anytime something like this happens, obviously they reevaluate,” Gov. Evers said. ”I’m sure they’re looking at that as we speak. But again, it’s not something that we ever talk about, that I ever talk about is what sort of security is available on my behalf.”

No formal charges have been brought against Pleasnick yet. The latest update from police said he is in custody at a hospital.

Also according to Capitol Police, he first showed up with a dog on a leash, which is now at animal control.

The Wisconsin Capitol is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for anyone to freely enter for tours and spectators to look at the historic building.

Traci Paul traveled from California to Madison to tour the building on Thursday.

The California State Capitol has metal detectors and security guards at the entrance, the Wisconsin Capitol does not, which came as a slight surprise to Paul.

”Yeah I guess it does, but we were in Vermont and it was the same way,” she said. “New Mexico was the same way. So maybe because in California because it’s more crowded they want more security there.”

This is a developing story and NBC15 News is working to find out how why Pleasnick was let out on bail so quickly, only to return to the Capitol with another loaded gun.

