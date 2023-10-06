Junior rowers prepare for the Head of the Rock regatta

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Back for another year, the Head of the Rock regatta hits the water this weekend, and a new junior team will race for the gold as it’s members learn what teamwork is all about.

Focus, strength and teamwork is the mantra of Rockford’s junior rowing team as it prepares for Sunday’s Head of the Rock regatta.

“I feel like we’re going to be able to do pretty good because we had a competition last weekend that we did pretty well in,” said Jackson Otten, 13, whose in 7th grade.

This is Jacksons first year on the rowing team and this weekend will be his second competition. Jack is the lead of his team, this means he controls where the boat goes and make all of the calls.

“It was an interest that caught my eye, it was interesting so I decided to come out. They have a week long program at the beginning of the season, and I came out to see what it would be like,” said Jackson.

This week long program has now formed into a passion for Jackson whose built lasting friendships. Jackson says he could see himself sticking with the program throughout high school and maybe even buy his own boat one day to row.

“It’s been fun, enjoyable and it’s nice and early in the morning, so it’s never in the middle of the day,” Jackson recalls.

“So if somebody is wondering ‘should I be a rower?’ Yes there is space, there is a boat and there’s people who help everyone,” said Carrie Morelock, the Rockford Rowing junior coach.

Morelock has been a coach in Rockford for 20 years and says the sport is magical. Every morning, crews meet at the dock near the YMCA in Rockford at 5:30 in the morning to perfect their skills wheh competition day comes along.

“You’re racing on everybody but you’re racing on a time. And you don’t know whether you’ve won or lost the race until somebody meets you at the dock and says ‘you won’,” said Morelock.

“Just the experience. Being able to row just its calming and you’re out on the water,” Jackson explains.

The regatta competition is three miles long and the first race will kick off at 8:45 a.m. while the last race will be at 4:30 p.m.

