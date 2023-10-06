Fallen Boone County firefighter’s organ donation saves lives

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Boone County firefighter who died in 2020 is recognized for saving lives even after his death. This is because he is an organ and tissue donor.

23-year-old Colton Gritzmacher wanted to serve his community and worked as a firefighter. His mom Charmaine says he also wanted to be an organ donor.

“Any opportunity I get to hear other people say Colton’s name brings me such joy,” says Larson. “He wasn’t going to need these things where he was going, and he wanted to be able to allow others to continue living.”

The need for organ donors in the U.S. is huge. More than 100,000 people wait on a national registry and another person is added every 10 minutes. Charmaine says colton’s donations saved one person’s life and enhanced the lives of two others.

“I do stand behind that decision and I too registered to be an organ donor.”

A purple flag will now fly outside Boone County Fire Protection District #2 where Colton worked to honor all first responders who became organ donors.

“With the incidents that we deal with, it happens every year that somebody could be a recipient,” says Fire Chief Brian Kunce.

Non-profit Gift of Hope organizes organ and tissue donations in Illinois. Supervisor Renata Krzyston says we must encourage donations - and honor every donor.

“It’s so beautiful to say their name again to to remember them and to extend their wishes and their their selfless gifts both in life and in their passing.”

“I think we often take them for granted they do it because they want to,” says Larson.

Chief Kunce says including himself, five people in the Boone County Fire Department are registered to be organ donors. He recommends everyone should sign up to be an organ donor because it could save a life.

