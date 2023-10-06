Deputies: Two hurt in Jo Daviess three-car accident

Farm equipment during harvest
Farm equipment during harvest(KVLY)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELIZABETH, Ill. (WIFR) - Two women were hurt Thursday after three cars collided in a Jo Daviess County traffic accident.

Sheriff’s deputies say the collision happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Hwy 20 east of IL-84 S. when a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old Hanover woman came over the top of a hill and rear-ended two cars yielding to farm equipment in the westbound lane.

Nancy Rice, 85, of Stockton, and her passenger, Barbara Schaible, 77, of Hanover, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The 32-year-old woman was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

