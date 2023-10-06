Cold front to bring rain chances along with cold temperatures for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tonight will be a cold one as lows are in the mid 40s. The last time we had overnight lows in the mid 40s we would have to go back to May 27. We can thank a cold front entering our region forcing any stray clouds out leaving us with clear skies and a strong northwesterly wind.

You might need to turn your thermostat on tonight as lows are in the mid 40s. (DJ Baker)

The chill continues tomorrow and through the foreseeable future. Tomorrow we will start clear and sunny. Clouds make their way into our sky as we head into the afternoon. The left over instability from the cold front allows for a few rain chances scattered throughout the day. Highs are in the mid 50s.

Friday afternoon instability from the cold front allows for rain chances (DJ Baker)

Friday evening rain chances dwindle but still exist. If you plan on going to watch any football bring a jacket and an umbrella with you. Lows are in the lower 40s.

Football frenzy time looks to be on the colder side with chances for rain (DJ Baker)

Saturday gives us a break from the clouds and rain chances as sunshine returns but temperatures stay below 60 degrees.

Saturday will be a great day to do fall activities as we have sunshine with temps in the 50s (DJ Baker)

Saturday night the clouds return and winds calm to 5 to 10mph. Lows are in the lower 40s.

Saturday night clouds make their return but won't effect our cold overnight lows (DJ Baker)

Sunday we will have mostly cloudy skies with a few sprinkles possible in the morning. These won’t be widespread or heavy but if you have morning activities having an umbrella handy would be advisable. Highs are in the upper 50s.

Clouds and rain chances return Sunday night (DJ Baker)

Cool temperatures continue through the start of the week as highs Monday and Tuesday are in the mid 50s. Wednesday brings a bit of relief as highs are in the low to mid 60s.

Cold weather sticks around through the start of next week (DJ Baker)

