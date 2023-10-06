Cold front to bring rain chances along with cold temperatures for Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tonight will be a cold one as lows are in the mid 40s. The last time we had overnight lows in the mid 40s we would have to go back to May 27. We can thank a cold front entering our region forcing any stray clouds out leaving us with clear skies and a strong northwesterly wind.
The chill continues tomorrow and through the foreseeable future. Tomorrow we will start clear and sunny. Clouds make their way into our sky as we head into the afternoon. The left over instability from the cold front allows for a few rain chances scattered throughout the day. Highs are in the mid 50s.
Friday evening rain chances dwindle but still exist. If you plan on going to watch any football bring a jacket and an umbrella with you. Lows are in the lower 40s.
Saturday gives us a break from the clouds and rain chances as sunshine returns but temperatures stay below 60 degrees.
Saturday night the clouds return and winds calm to 5 to 10mph. Lows are in the lower 40s.
Sunday we will have mostly cloudy skies with a few sprinkles possible in the morning. These won’t be widespread or heavy but if you have morning activities having an umbrella handy would be advisable. Highs are in the upper 50s.
Cool temperatures continue through the start of the week as highs Monday and Tuesday are in the mid 50s. Wednesday brings a bit of relief as highs are in the low to mid 60s.
