Cherry Valley, Ill. (WIFR) - From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 7 Cherry Valley will be hosting a fall festival downtown.

This event is free to the public and will include food, music, crafts, and face painting. Downtown businesses will be open and there will be treats at the historical society.

For more information contact village hall at 815-332-3441.

