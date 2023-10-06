77-year-old kills manager at senior apartment complex and self over rent dispute, police say

Police said a man and a woman died Thursday at an apartment complex for seniors.
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - Police identified the victim and a shooter in a murder-suicide investigation at a Branson, Missouri, apartment complex for seniors.

The incident happened on Thursday at the complex on Old Country Road.

Whitney Davis, 47, of Branson, worked as the manager of the Branson Manor. Police said Stephen Walsh, 77, of Branson, shot and killed her.

Officers said they found Davis dead from a gunshot wound in a management office, and they found Walsh dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said they believe the incident happened because of a dispute over the rent.

The clergy and the police liaison from Burrell Behavioral Health assisted the residents, and the complex is working on getting counselors to assist in the coming days.

Because of the initial reports of an active shooter, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Taney County Sheriff’s Office were requested to assist. The Branson Fire Department and the Taney County Ambulance District also responded.

The Branson Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Woman identified in Rockford fatal crash
First responders were dispatched just after 2 p.m. to Cross Cuts on N. Main Street to...
Kevin Lundgren, 31, was arrested after two incidents in March where he violated a protection...
Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man's body...
Update on Colorado funeral home.
A hearse and debris can be seen at the rear of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose,...
Former President Donald Trump listens during his civil fraud trial at the State Supreme Court...
Scene video shows damage after a car went airborne and hit a school gym. (WPVI via CNN Newsource)
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
