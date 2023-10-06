5 sentenced in Boone County drug bust

From left; Bradley Woodcock, 40, Amanda Slater, 41, Simon Reios, 57, and Larramie Beecher, 60,...
From left; Bradley Woodcock, 40, Amanda Slater, 41, Simon Reios, 57, and Larramie Beecher, 60, all of Belvidere, along with Daniel Portwine, 43, of Cherry Valley.(Boone County jail)
By Brea Walters
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Five people receive prison time and thousands of dollars in fines after a narcotics investigation in Belvidere.

They were arrested in March after a monthslong investigation by the Belvidere Police IMPACT Unit along with several other departments.

Authorities executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of Douglas Court, Belvidere which resulted in the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine and cannabis. Law enforcement also found a handgun and ammunition, drug paraphernalia and drug packaging materials.

  • Bradley R. Woodcock, 40, of Belvidere was sentenced to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and ordered to pay $10,315 dollars in fines in Sept.
  • Amanda C.K. Slater, 41, of Belvidere, was sentenced to 30 months’ probation and ordered to pay $3,200 dollars in fines in Sept.
  • Simon A. Rios, 57, of Belvidere was sentenced to 18 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay $2,700 dollars in fines in Sept.
  • Larramie Beecher, 60, of Belvidere was sentenced to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and ordered to pay $3,200 dollars in fines in Sept.
  • Daniel C. Portwine, 43, of Cherry Valley was sentenced to 146 days in an Adult Correctional Facility and ordered to pay $2,940 dollars in fines in Aug.

Anyone with information regarding suspicious activity or any criminal offense within the city of Belvidere is encouraged to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman identified in Rockford fatal crash
Woman identified in Rockford fatal crash
First responders were dispatched just after 2 p.m. to Cross Cuts on N. Main Street to...
Rockford barbershop temporarily closed after car crash
Kevin Lundgren, 31, was arrested after two incidents in March where he violated a protection...
Jury finds Rockford man guilty of stalking, violating protection order
Guilty
Man convicted in 2020 Rockford murder case
The collision happened near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive just after 2:30 p.m.
Two hurt in Jo Daviess County three-car accident

Latest News

Members Alliance to host 'Community Shred Day' Oct. 7
Members Alliance to host 'Community Shred Day' Oct. 7
Winnebago Buy Local was founded in 2010.
Winnebago Buy Local ceases operations after 13 years
Winnebago Buy Local ceases operations after 13 years
RMTD Bus stop
New web application allows RMTD riders to track, plan commute