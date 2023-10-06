5 sentenced in Boone County drug bust

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Five people receive prison time and thousands of dollars in fines after a narcotics investigation in Belvidere.

They were arrested in March after a monthslong investigation by the Belvidere Police IMPACT Unit along with several other departments.

Authorities executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of Douglas Court, Belvidere which resulted in the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine and cannabis. Law enforcement also found a handgun and ammunition, drug paraphernalia and drug packaging materials.

Bradley R. Woodcock, 40, of Belvidere was sentenced to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and ordered to pay $10,315 dollars in fines in Sept.

Amanda C.K. Slater, 41, of Belvidere, was sentenced to 30 months’ probation and ordered to pay $3,200 dollars in fines in Sept.

Simon A. Rios, 57, of Belvidere was sentenced to 18 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay $2,700 dollars in fines in Sept.

Larramie Beecher, 60, of Belvidere was sentenced to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and ordered to pay $3,200 dollars in fines in Sept.

Daniel C. Portwine, 43, of Cherry Valley was sentenced to 146 days in an Adult Correctional Facility and ordered to pay $2,940 dollars in fines in Aug.

Anyone with information regarding suspicious activity or any criminal offense within the city of Belvidere is encouraged to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.