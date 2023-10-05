Winnebago County bomb squad always on high alert

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In light of recent explosions in the stateline, including one that injured three deputies when dynamite exploded inside a trailer last month, Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says his department’s bomb squad is highly trained and is always ready to go when they’re called.

The sheriff says his bomb squad, which includes six deputies and a coordinator, sees about 30 explosive-related calls every year. Although some of those calls do not include explosions, the team is equipped with a bomb truck, robots, and other equipment necessary to locate and neutralize explosive devices.

“This is a specialized type of thing like the SWAT team, the negotiators team,” Caruana said. “The bomb squad, the K-9 team, they’re specialized, very well trained from the FBI International Bomb Tech School. And there’s further follow-up with the FBI.”

Bomb squad members must also complete certification classes through the Department of Homeland Security.

