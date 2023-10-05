Mayor’s office announces Rockford barbershop-focused pilot project

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A pilot project spearheaded by the mayor’s office brings barbershops to the front lines of the battles against violence and poor mental health.

At a news conference Thursday, Mayor Tom McNamara joined several members of his Domestic and Community Violence Prevention team to introduce the project, which is taking its first steps at “Precision Cuts” on Mulberry Street in Rockford. Named The Barbershop project, the mayor’s office hopes to use the project to interrupt the cycle of violence in Rockford and support the mental well-being of clients.

The Barbershop Project prepares barbers and beauticians to support clients battling domestic violence and declining mental health through a training program with project partners NAMI Northern Illinois and the Family Peace Center. The training will guide participants towards creating safe atmospheres and educational opportunities for clients and the community.

“I think a unique piece to this is we’re saying we’re here to support. We’re saying we’re here to provide resources,” Mayor Tom McNamara says. “We’re saying we’re here to provide you some direction so you can provide those resources to your clientele.”

Jermane Robinson has owned Precision Cuts for 11 years. He recalls living through violence as a child, an experience that he feels makes his equip to helping clients in similar situations. He believes anyone can overcome anything mentally if they put their mind to it.

“People open up to their barbers and I feel like a barber is personal relationship, especially if you have the right barber,” Jermane Robinson, owner of Precise Cuts says. “My clients tell me I helped save their lives so if I start hearing the community saying that I can save their lives I’m for it.”

The development of the project began after a listening session determined Rockford citizens want community members they can trust and have warm, human connections with. The city’s manager of community violence prevention Brandon Tillman says it takes a village to address the problems of violence in the Rockford community.

“Barbershops and salons are often places of our community where clients are able to develop a relationship, a sense of shared community, and because of that shared community that develops in these shops clients are able to establish relationships and share the experiences and troubles that they have.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.