Man convicted in 2020 Rockford murder case

Guilty
Guilty(Pixabay via MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A jury found David Cooper, 34, guilty Thursday of first-degree murder with a firearm enhancement.

The charges stem from a Sept. 26, 2020, incident in the 1500 block of Rock Street. Police were dispatched to the area after multiple calls about a shooting.

At the scene, first responders found the victim, Robert Davis, lying inside the back of a car with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Davis died later at a nearby hospital.

Witnesses told prosecutors they saw Cooper shoot the victim and take off.

He faces up to life in prison for the first-degree murder charge along with the firearm enhancement. Cooper is due in court on Oct. 31.

