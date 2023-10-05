Lena man arrested on child sex abuse, assault charges

Matthew Kaufman
Matthew Kaufman(Stephenson County Sheriff's Office)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - A Lena man was arrested Wednesday on criminal child sexual assault and abuse charges.

Matthew Kaufman, 43, was arrested without incident on S. Logan Street in Lena. An investigation into Kaufman began in September. The alleged incident happened in 2016 to a victim under the age of 13. Kaufman is charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Kaufman is currently in the Stephenson County Jail. The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Village of Lena Police Department, Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation and the Stephenson County State’s Attorney’s Office.

