Jury finds Rockford man guilty of stalking, violating protection order

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County jury finds a 31-year-old man guilty on multiple charges Thursday.

Kevin Lundgren, of Rockford, was convicted of aggravated stalking, three counts of violating an order of protection and violating bail bond while on pretrial release for a prior charge.

According to the state’s attorney’s office, Lundgren violated an order of protection in March by following a person and approaching them while they were shopping.

He faces up to 5 years in prison and four years of mandatory supervised release for the stalking charge and is due back in court Nov. 1.

