How frost occurs even when it’s above freezing

By DJ Baker
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If I asked you to name some fall activities that involve plants, things like pumpkin patches, apple picking and corn mazes may come to mind. But this weekend’s weather could make those fun events a bit difficult.

You can blame one thing for that: frost.

Frost is basically moisture from the air that freezes on the outside of plants. But, it can freeze the moisture inside it, as well, and damage the crop’s cells. Brussel sprouts, lettuce and corn have high water content and are the most susceptible to frost.

Frost can occur even if the measured temperatures are above freezing. If the ground cools off much faster than our air - especially on nights with clear skies or calm winds - anything near the ground would be prime spots for frost. Also, temperatures are measured at 6 feet above the ground where it is warmer. So, your thermometer may say it’s 37 degrees, but the ground might be closer to or below freezing.

If a freeze watch or warning is issued, you should protect your plants. Cover them in an old blanket or sheet, so the plant and the ground maintain their heat, or bring them inside, if possible.

This weekend, we expect clear skies overnight with calm winds and lows in the upper 30s.

