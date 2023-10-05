Fall ArtScene returns to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Well, look no further, because Fall ArtScene is back!

The event got its start in the Forest City in 1987 and has been a staple of the community ever since. This year, there will be around 36 different locations for attendees to visit.

“They are centered in the city’s center, but we do have several peripheral locations. And our books that you will find at every one of our locations, has it broken up into neighborhoods,” said Rockford Area Arts Council’s Executive Director, Mary McNamara Bernsten.

Locations include Ernie’s Midtown Pub, the LZ Wings Memorial, and the Kortman Gallery. Here is a link to all those locations.

There is no admission fee, and all are welcome to walk through town and witness some fantastic art. The event runs from 5-9p.m. on Friday October 6 and 4-9p.m. on Saturday October 7.

Bernsten says art is a reflection on the culture. She’s excited for people to see these artists’ stories and memories come to life.

“It’s a good idea to engage with the artists and ask them about their process, ask them about their inspiration. We certainly have a wide variety of artists this year and I love that Rockford United Labor is putting on a show. Those are all artists either that are also laborers in the union or they are relatives of labor union folks,” she said.

There is actually a virtual map available on the Art Council’s website, so you can plan out your walking route before you head into town. A link to that map can be found here.

